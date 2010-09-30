Great Winter Skin Savers

Melanie Rud
September 30, 2010
1 of 5

Wash this way

If your skin suffers from the cold winter wind, we have just the kit for you. Say farewell to dry winter skin with these incredibly moisturizing picks for face, body, and hair.

In winter, use face and body cleansers that don’t get too sudsy. “The less foam there is, the less likely it is that the product will dry out your skin,” says Lisa Donofrio, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine.
Advertisement
2 of 5

Creamy body wash

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Syndet Soap-Free Cleansing Gel (left; $19.50; CVS) creates a light lather that washes skin without stripping it of healthy oils.

Rich hair conditioner

The hydrating sea botanicals and sunflower and mango butters in Depth Submerse Deep Conditioner (right; $9.99) make this a lifesaver for parched winter hair.
3 of 5

Hand helper

With super-moisturizing monoi oil and skin-protecting vitamin E, Curél Targeted Therapy Fast-Absorbing Hand & Cuticle Cream ($4.99; drugstores) leaves hands summer-soft.
Advertisement
4 of 5

Pout quencher

Clarins HydraQuench Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm (top; $22; department stores) contains hyaluronic acid, which binds water to your lips so they stay plump and dewy.

Body butter
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Therapy (bottom; $28.50) has ceramides that build the skin’s lipid layer, preventing moisture loss. The rich formula is perfect for extradry spots like elbows and feet.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Charles Masters (all)

Gentle cleanser

Avène Extremely Gentle Cleanser for Intolerant Skin ($20) is fragrance-free (perfect for sensitive skin) and contains fewer surfactants than soap, so it’s less dehydrating. Very dry complexion? Wipe off the cleanser with a tissue instead of rinsing.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up