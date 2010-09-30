Great Winter Skin Savers

If your skin suffers from the cold winter wind, we have just the kit for you. Say farewell to dry winter skin with these incredibly moisturizing picks for face, body, and hair.
In winter, use face and body cleansers that don’t get too sudsy. “The less foam there is, the less likely it is that the product will dry out your skin,” says Lisa Donofrio, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine.
Creamy body wash
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Syndet Soap-Free Cleansing Gel (left; $19.50; CVS) creates a light lather that washes skin without stripping it of healthy oils.
Rich hair conditioner
The hydrating sea botanicals and sunflower and mango butters in Depth Submerse Deep Conditioner (right; $9.99) make this a lifesaver for parched winter hair.
Hand helper
With super-moisturizing monoi oil and skin-protecting vitamin E, Curél Targeted Therapy Fast-Absorbing Hand & Cuticle Cream ($4.99; drugstores) leaves hands summer-soft.
Pout quencher
Clarins HydraQuench Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm (top; $22; department stores) contains hyaluronic acid, which binds water to your lips so they stay plump and dewy.