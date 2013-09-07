Your New Favorite Dinners

Get ready to fall in love with these delicious (and healthy!) meals.
Lemony Shrimp with White Beans and Couscous Whip up this hearty, crowd-pleasing dinner in just 15 minutes. It's full of lean protein, fiber, and each serving provides 30% of your recommended daily iron intake.
Give your eyes a boost with beta-carotene. This dish has more than 100% of the RDA from its sweet potato and spinach combo. Using fresh lime juice lends an acidic contrast to the sweetness of roasted sweet potatoes and onions without adding excess sodium.
With 30 grams of protein and more than 20% of your daily iron, this ultra-fast meal helps keep you lean and strong. Fresh fennel is a great low-calorie source of potassium and fiber, while olives provide heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.