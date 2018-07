Your Go-To Get Gorgeous List

Think you can’t pull off red lipstick? Sure you can! The right shade—sheer, slightly glossy, and shimmer-free—rejuvenates winter skin without making you look all-made-up. “Paired with minimal eye makeup, sheer red lips look chic and fresh,” explains Poppy King, creator of the Lipstick Queen makeup line. Try Boots No. 7 Sheer Temptation Lipstick in Smoulder (, $9.99), which coats lips in a flattering see-through version of classic red, or Lipstick Queen Medieval Lip Treatment ($20), a sheer cherry-red that goes on like lip balm.A little extra liner at the outer corners of eyes, “gives them an instant lift,” says Nick Barose, a New York City makeup artist who has worked with actress Zoe Saldana. To get the look, use a small pointy brush dipped in gel eyeliner, and draw the line so it flicks up slightly at outer corners. Try MAC Fluidline ($15).