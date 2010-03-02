Your Go-To Get Gorgeous List

Check out the latest beauty and fashion tips for guaranteed glam!
Wearable red lipstick Think you can’t pull off red lipstick? Sure you can! The right shade—sheer, slightly glossy, and shimmer-free—rejuvenates winter skin without making you look all-made-up. “Paired with minimal eye makeup, sheer red lips look chic and fresh,” explains Poppy King, creator of the Lipstick Queen makeup line. Try Boots No. 7 Sheer Temptation Lipstick in Smoulder (shown at left, $9.99), which coats lips in a flattering see-through version of classic red, or Lipstick Queen Medieval Lip Treatment ($20), a sheer cherry-red that goes on like lip balm.
Perk up eyes with liner A little extra liner at the outer corners of eyes, “gives them an instant lift,” says Nick Barose, a New York City makeup artist who has worked with actress Zoe Saldana. To get the look, use a small pointy brush dipped in gel eyeliner, and draw the line so it flicks up slightly at outer corners. Try MAC Fluidline ($15).
Do-it-all dryer
The super-lightweight Vidal Sassoon EcoStyle Dryer (shown at left) has ionic technology to dry hair faster, comes with a diffuser for wavy looks and a concentrator nozzle for sleek styles. Best of all, it uses 35% less energy, and … drum roll … costs just $19.99.
A staycation for your skin Get the glowing skin you’d have after a week on a tropical island with this DIY treatment from, uh, a tropical island! The recipe (see below), created by Paul Telford, spa director at Tucker’s Point Hotel & Spa in Bermuda, features hydrating coconut milk, plus flaked coconut and vanilla bean seeds, which act as gentle, sweet-smelling exfoliants.
Vanilla-Coconut Hydrating Scrub 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise 1 teaspoon coconut milk 2 teaspoons flaked coconut, finely chopped Scrape vanilla bean seeds into a small bowl. Add coconut milk and flaked coconut, and mash into a paste. Before showering, smooth the paste over your face using small, circular motions; rinse in the shower with warm water.
Perfect together: Camel coat + bright scarf
Brighten up this season's hot camel coat—and flatter your complexion—with a bold-patterned scarf. Our picks: Express Wool Belted Military Coat ($168) and Lucky Brand Jeans Rhythmic Blues Scarf ($59) (both shown at left).
Après-gym skin fix How do you quickly calm down postworkout redness? Drink a glass of cool water. It lowers your core body temp, decreasing the redness more quickly than splashing cold water on your face does. —David E. Bank, a dermatologist in Mt. Kisco, New York
