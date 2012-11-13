10 Holiday Beauty Steals for Under $10

Melanie Rud
November 13, 2012
1 of 10

Holiday bargains

Whether you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer—or a treat for yourself—you’ll love these $10-and-under fab finds!

$5Thymes Moonflower Bath Salts turn your bath into a sweetly-scented time-out from holiday madness.
2 of 10

Makeup Carrier

$8.99 — Give the green queen on your list this chic and handy EcoTools by Alicia Silverstone Cosmetic Bag (Walgreens); it’s made from hemp.
3 of 10

Lotion

$10 — Infused with ultra-rich shea butter, L’Occitane Ylang-Ylang Hand Cream has a spicy floral scent that’ll please everyone on your list
4 of 10

Nail Polish

$9.99 — With four polishes and a base-and-top coat, Sally Hansen Salon Mini Manicure Christmas Kit (drugstores) packs a season of manicures into one tiny package.
5 of 10

Glitter mascara

$9.99 — Help a friend sparkle with JK Jemma Kidd Mini Mascara and Glitter Liner (Target). Bonus: It comes in festive pink packaging.
6 of 10

Good scents

$6 — Want to give perfume on a budget? It’s totally doable. Demeter Red Poppies Humongous Mini Splash has a floral scent that reminds you spring is around the corner.
7 of 10

7| $8.49

The shades in Milani Runway Eyes Fashion Shadows (CVS drugstores) color your eyelids in a sheer, wearable version of the season’s bright holiday hues.
8 of 10

Shower gel

$10 — Who wouldn’t appreciate a calorie-free holiday treat? Yves Rocher Organic Raspberry Shower Gel smells as sweet as a freshly baked Linzer cookie.
9 of 10 David Hamsley (all)

Lip balm

$8 — With its festive berry flavor, hint of pink shimmer, and cute printed tin, The Body Shop Merry Cranberry Lip Balm makes soothing chapped lips more fun than youâ€™d ever thought possible.
10 of 10

Skin soft soap

$5Fruits & Passion Fruity Glycerin Soaps add cheer to a shower and leave skin softly scented with fragrances like Georgia Peach and Pear Peony.

