How to Get Naturally Pretty Makeup

“Contoured cheeks give instant lift to the face,” Wilson notes. Brush a mosaic pink blush, like Physicians Formula Powder Palette Multi-Colored Blush in Blushing Rose ($10.95; drugstores), from your temples down to the apples, using the natural angles of your cheekbones as a guide.
Wiggle the brush of a black volumizing mascara close to your top lash lines then sweep it over lashes (this adds drama but doesn’t take as much time as liner). Try L’Oréal Paris Extra-Volume Collagen Mascara ($7.95; drugstores)
Stain your lips
Long-lasting lip stains don’t require post-eggnog touch-ups. Apply a rich berry version, like CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain in Plum Pout ($7.29; drugstores), then use your finger to press in the color for a pretty, muted effect.
