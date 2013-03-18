How to Get Naturally Pretty Makeup

Lynda Churilla

Dina Rose Rivera

“During the holidays, I often go out right after work so I need a quick way to enhance my eyes and lips that doesn’t look too flashy or over-the-top.”

For holiday parties, Dina Rose Rivera longed to look like herself, only better. Dior makeup artist Ricky Wilson showed her how.
2 of 6

Perfect your complexion

Apply concealer just where you need it, then dab highlighter on the inside corners of eyes to make them big and bright. Find both products in dual-sided Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Conceal & Brighten ($35).
3 of 6

Sculpt cheeks

“Contoured cheeks give instant lift to the face,” Wilson notes. Brush a mosaic pink blush, like Physicians Formula Powder Palette Multi-Colored Blush in Blushing Rose ($10.95; drugstores), from your temples down to the apples, using the natural angles of your cheekbones as a guide.
4 of 6

Sweep on shadow

“Chrome-colored shadow works on all skin tones,” Wilson says. For maximum impact, apply Dior 1-Colour Extreme Eyeshadow in Argentic ($27.50) along your top and bottom lash lines and up to creases.
5 of 6

Add oomph to eyes

Wiggle the brush of a black volumizing mascara close to your top lash lines then sweep it over lashes (this adds drama but doesn’t take as much time as liner). Try L’Oréal Paris Extra-Volume Collagen Mascara ($7.95; drugstores)
David Hamsley (all)

Stain your lips

Long-lasting lip stains don’t require post-eggnog touch-ups. Apply a rich berry version, like CoverGirl Outlast Lipstain in Plum Pout ($7.29; drugstores), then use your finger to press in the color for a pretty, muted effect.

