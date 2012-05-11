Clever Ways to Clean Up the Clutter
Clever Ways to Clean Up the Clutter
Milena Damjanov
May 11, 2012
Help for the holidays
Get organized in minutes with these ingenious storage solutions.
Cheery display
Clear that stack of holiday cards by putting them in the
Umbra Posy Frame
($14). Pop in photos after Christmas.
Sweet stash
Store just-made Santa cookies in these pretty Tripp tins from Ikea (
foreground
, $7.99 for three). Use them for gifts of homemade sweets, too.
Holiday-catalog keeper
Stash your favorite magazines or catalogs into these cheery Lingo files from Ikea (
background
, $2.99 for four).
Wrap center
Use the Rubbermaid Portable Gift Wrap Storage (
background
, $12.99) to corral your gift-wrapping essentials like paper, ribbon, cards, and tape.
Smart storage
Toss gloves, scarves, and other winter accessories in this
Chalkboard Bin
(
foreground
$24.99). It’s easy to label: just write what’s in it on the chalkboard side.
