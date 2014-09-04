A. Stand with knees slightly bent, holding a 5- to 8-pound weight in each hand, palms facing back. (It’s OK to start with lighter weights on these moves, if needed.) Tighten abs, then bend at the waist so your back is parallel to the floor and arms are hanging down.



B. Return to standing, bending elbows to bring weights up toward your chest; pause, then continue to lift weights overhead as you rise up on your toes. Return to starting position. Do 15 reps.



Trainer tip: Make your movements smooth, not jerky, as you transition from one position to the next.