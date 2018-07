The sweetness of the vanilla combined with the soothing hint of lavender makes you want to curl up in a cozy chair and pair this cookie with a hot cup of tea. Their sophisticated gourmet taste makes them a great dessert for dinner parties too (especially if foodies are in attendance). No one needs to know you just popped them in the oven. ($9.49 for 12 cookies; handcraftedcookiecompany.com Healthy selling point: All natural ingredients and “no dubious additives”Total Calories: 140; total fat: 6 grams