Best could-pass-for-homemade cookie

Winner: Ice Box Bakery Deluxe Chocolate Chip



This slice-and-bake dough is virtually indistinguishable from its made-from-scratch counterparts, and the touch of brown sugar makes these cookies even more scrumptious. Plus, the charming packaging makes you feel like you picked it up from an old-fashioned general store. Our only complaint from our inner chocoholic: The dough could use more chocolate chips. ($5–$5.50 for 16 cookies; select Whole Foods stores).



Healthy selling point: Organic cage-free eggs, rBGH-free butter



Total calories: 120; total fat: 6 grams