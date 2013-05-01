Which Light Hot Chocolate Is Best?

1 of 4

Best Sugar-Free

Swiss Miss Sensible Sweets No Sugar Added

($2.85; grocery stores nationwide)



Calories per serving: 60

Sugar: 7 grams

Fat: 1 grams



Not supersweet, this pick is perfect if you prefer a milder cup of cocoa. And unlike many sugar-free or low-sugar alternatives, it doesn’t leave a funny aftertaste. Each cup serves up nearly as much calcium as an 8-ounce glass of milk. And with only 1 gram of fat per serving and 7 grams of sugar (it’s sweetened with sucralose, better known as Splenda), there are a few calories left over for a few mini-marshmallows (not included).