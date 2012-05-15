Find Your Feel-Good Fragrance

Jennifer Goldstein
May 15, 2012
1 of 4

Signature styles

Looking for a new perfume that's completely you? See which accessories suit your style, then discover a fresh scent you’ll really love.

Romantic

Your Style: If your wardrobe is accented with ruffles, lace, and feminine touches, wrap yourself in light and airy floral perfumes.

Your Fragrance Picks: Yves Saint Laurent Parisienne ($85) updates classic rose. Avon In Bloom ($34) blends gardenia and jasmine. And Faith Hill Parfums ($31) is a fresh magnolia-and-peony mix.

Your Ultimate Accessories: Chinese Laundry Bags clutch ($72); Afaze headband ($6); Amanda Pearl earrings ($138); JoomiNYC cuff ($170); Delphine-Charlotte Parmentier bracelet ($195); Lovely People boot ($140); H&M scarf ($14.95)
Advertisement
2 of 4

Modern

Your Style: You keep it simple, turning heads in black and gray. Go for cool scents that make you stand out—in a subtle way.

Your Fragrance Picks: D&G Fragrance Anthology 18 La Lune ($65) is light and airy, with an undercurrent of edgy leather. Warm, sultry Prada L’Eau Ambrée ($76) mixes smoky patchouli and vanilla. And Idole d’Armani ($62) is floral with a twist of zesty ginger.

Your Perfect Accessories: Mossimo stole ($14.99); Enzo Angiolini pump ($99; 800-999-1877); Aldo minaudiére ($30); Merona gloves ($17.99); Delphine-Charlotte Parmentier necklace ($350)

3 of 4

Sexy

Your Style: Unapologetically flirty and effortlessly glamorous—sound like you? Try a floral sweetened up with fruit notes.

Your Fragrance Picks: Bright and bold Very Hollywood Michael Kors ($85) pairs flowers with juicy raspberry, while Queen by Queen Latifah ($59) has seductive jasmine brightened with citrus. Lola Marc Jacobs ($85) is a zesty floral with grapefruit and pear.

Your Perfect Accessories: Echo scarf ($38); Afaze feather earrings ($7); Tous sunglasses ($179); Jenny Bird cobra lariat ($145); Nine West heel ($89) and bangle ($50; 800-999-1877 for stores)
Advertisement
4 of 4 Charles Masters (all)

Sporty

Your Style: If your dressing maxim is “Would Katharine Hepburn approve?” you'll love a light scent with fresh green notes.

Your Fragrance Picks: Banana Republic Republic of Women ($48) is a fruity floral with crisp bergamot. Iris and mandarin make BLV Eau de Parfum II ($68) refreshing, while Burberry The Beat ($65) blends grassy vetiver and tea.

Your Perfect Accessories: Daniblack flat ($150); L. Erickson headband ($198); Afaze pearl necklace ($10); Echo scarf ($48); Delphine-Charlotte Parmentier bangles and leaf earrings ($155 each and $90, respectively); AK Anne Klein watch ($65); Aldo wallet ($25)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up