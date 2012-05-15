Find Your Feel-Good Fragrance
Find Your Feel-Good Fragrance
Jennifer Goldstein
May 15, 2012
1 of 4
Signature styles
Looking for a new perfume that's completely you? See which accessories suit your style, then discover a fresh scent you’ll really love.
Romantic
Your Style:
If your wardrobe is accented with ruffles, lace, and feminine touches, wrap yourself in light and airy floral perfumes.
Your Fragrance Picks:
Yves Saint Laurent Parisienne
($85) updates classic rose.
Avon In Bloom
($34) blends gardenia and jasmine. And
Faith Hill Parfums
($31) is a fresh magnolia-and-peony mix.
Your Ultimate Accessories:
Chinese Laundry Bags clutch
($72);
Afaze headband
($6);
Amanda Pearl earrings
($138);
JoomiNYC cuff
($170);
Delphine-Charlotte Parmentier bracelet
($195);
Lovely People boot
($140);
H&M scarf
($14.95)
Advertisement
2 of 4
Modern
Your Style:
You keep it simple, turning heads in black and gray. Go for cool scents that make you stand out—in a subtle way.
Your Fragrance Picks:
D&G Fragrance Anthology 18 La Lune
($65) is light and airy, with an undercurrent of edgy leather. Warm, sultry
Prada L’Eau Ambrée
($76) mixes smoky patchouli and vanilla. And
Idole d’Armani
($62) is floral with a twist of zesty ginger.
Your Perfect Accessories:
Mossimo stole
($14.99); Enzo Angiolini pump ($99; 800-999-1877);
Aldo minaudiére
($30);
Merona gloves
($17.99);
Delphine-Charlotte Parmentier necklace
($350)
3 of 4
Sexy
Your Style:
Unapologetically flirty and effortlessly glamorous—sound like you? Try a floral sweetened up with fruit notes.
Your Fragrance Picks:
Bright and bold
Very Hollywood Michael Kors
($85) pairs flowers with juicy raspberry, while
Queen by Queen Latifah
($59) has seductive jasmine brightened with citrus.
Lola Marc Jacobs
($85) is a zesty floral with grapefruit and pear.
Your Perfect Accessories:
Echo scarf
($38);
Afaze feather earrings
($7);
Tous sunglasses
($179);
Jenny Bird cobra lariat
($145);
Nine West heel
($89) and bangle ($50; 800-999-1877 for stores)
Advertisement
4 of 4
Charles Masters (all)
Sporty
Your Style:
If your dressing maxim is “Would Katharine Hepburn approve?” you'll love a light scent with fresh green notes.
Your Fragrance Picks:
Banana Republic Republic of Women
($48) is a fruity floral with crisp bergamot. Iris and mandarin make
BLV Eau de Parfum II
($68) refreshing, while
Burberry The Beat
($65) blends grassy vetiver and tea.
Your Perfect Accessories:
Daniblack flat
($150);
L. Erickson headband
($198);
Afaze pearl necklace
($10);
Echo scarf
($48);
Delphine-Charlotte Parmentier bangles and leaf earrings
($155 each and $90, respectively);
AK Anne Klein watch
($65);
Aldo wallet
($25)
