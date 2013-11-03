Amazingly Simple Appetizers

Lori Powell
November 03, 2013
Instant party! The most amazing hors d’oeuvres also happen to be the simplest. We love these toss-together bites.

Blood Orange Tini
Makes 18 (6-oz) servings

Pour 5 tablespoons blood orange juice, 2 tablespoons gin, and a splash of dry vermouth into an ice-filled cocktail shaker; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a strip of orange zest.

Calories 173, Fat 0g
Korean Barbecue Bites

Makes 30 servings

Cut skirt steak into 30 strips, and slice a cumber with a vegetable peeler into ribbons. Thread together on skewers, and marinate 10 minutes in a mixture of 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tablespoon raw sugar, 1 teaspoon each sesame oil and grated fresh ginger, and 2 minced garlic cloves. Grill on each side 1 1/2 minutes.

Calories 20; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0.5g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 5mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 1g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 42mg; Calcium 2mg
New York Deli Canapés

Makes 24 servings

Halve 24 party-size slices of pumpernickel; top each evenly with reduced-fat sour cream and a mixture of 4 ounces chopped smoked salmon, 2 tablespoons chopped chives, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, and 2 teaspoons finely chopped red onion. Garnish each with a pickled ginger slice.

Calories 37; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 2mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 5g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 175mg; Calcium 21mg
Butternut Sprouts

Makes 30 servings

Sauté 1 minced garlic clove in 2 teaspoons oil. Add a 10-ounce package frozen puréed butternut squash; cook until defrosted. Stir in 1/4 cup grated Parmesan, 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage, 1 teaspoon cider vinegar, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Remove 30 leaves from Brussels sprouts; fill each evenly with mixture. Garnish each with toasted sliced almonds and additional grated Parmesan.

Calories 18; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 1mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 1g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 38mg; Calcium 21mg
Kicked Up Brie Cups

Makes 30 servings

Fill each of 30 mini phyllo cups with 1/2 teaspoon each Brie cheese and pepper jelly. Bake at 400° for 3 minutes or until cheese melts. Garnish each with a fresh parsley leaf.

Calories 48; Fat 3g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 7mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 4g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 54mg; Calcium 13mg
Clementine Rita

Makes 25 (6-oz) servings

Pour 5 tablespoons fresh clementine juice, 2 tablespoons tequila, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, and 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice Into an ice-filled cocktail shaker; shake well. Strain into a salt-rimmed tumbler filled with ice, and garnish with a slice of lime and/or clementine.

Calories 140, Fat 0g
Stuffed Peppas

Makes 30 servings

Fill each of 30 peppadew peppers with 1 teaspoon softened herbed goat cheese; top with toasted pine nuts (top left).

Calories 43; Fat 2g (sat 1g, mono, 0.5g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 3mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 4g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 0.5g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 60mg; Calcium 9mg

BLTeasers
Calories 24, Fat 2g

Top 30 small butter lettuce leaves with halved grape tomatoes, cooked pancetta, pearl mozzarella, a drizzle of pesto, and fresh basil leaves (bottom right).

Calories 24; Fat 2g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 3mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 1g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 63mg; Calcium 33mg
Spicy Shrimp Skewers

Makes 30 servings

Whisk together 3/4 cup orange marmalade, 4 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, 1/4 cup fresh chopped cilantro, and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Place 1/4 of mixture in a bowl (reserve the rest for dipping), and marinate 30 large shrimp, peeled and deveined, 10 minutes. Grill 1 1/2 minutes per side; thread 2 shrimp per skewer. Serve with reserved sauce.

Calories 25; Fat 0g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 11mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 5g; Sugars 5g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 17mg; Calcium 5mg

Pear-Prosciutto Panini

Makes 24 servings

Spread fig jam on 6 slices crustless white bread. Spread Dijon mustard on another 6 slices; top with slices of Manchego cheese, pear, and prosciutto. Assemble sandwiches; grill 1–2 minutes per side. Cut into quarters.

Calories 104; Fat 3g (sat 2g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 9mg; Protein 5g; Carbohydrate 14g; Sugars 4g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 278mg; Calcium 88mg
Smokey Trout on Apple

Makes 30 servings

Top 30 Granny Smith apple slices evenly with a mixture of 4 ounces skinless smoked trout, 1/2 cup 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, 2 tablespoons each fresh lemon juice and chopped red onion, dill, and chives. Garnish with horseradish with beets and dill.

Calories 21; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 8mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 2g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 23mg; Calcium 8mg
Artichoke-Stuffed ’Shrooms

Makes 30 servings

Process 1/2 cup 1/3-less-fat cream cheese and 1/4 cup each chopped marinated artichoke hearts, chopped roasted bell pepper, and chopped fresh basil in a food processor until smooth. Stuff each of 30 mushroom caps with 2 teaspoons filling; sprinkle with seasoned breadcrumbs. Brush lightly with oil; bake at 425° for 18 minutes. Serve on top of a basil leaf.

Calories 16; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 2mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 2g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 52mg; Calcium 9mg
Fingerling Potato Coins

Makes 30 servings

Cut potatoes lengthwise into 30 (1/4-inch-thick) coins. Bake at 425° on a lightly oiled baking sheet for 15 minutes; flip and cook for 5 minutes. Sauté 3/4 pound minced onions in 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Top coins with onions, crème fraîche, and fresh thyme leaves.

Calories 17; Fat 1g (sat 0g, mono 0g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 1mg; Protein 0g; Carbohydrate 2g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 1mg; Calcium 4mg
Sweet and Salty Spears

Makes 30 servings

Top each of 30 Belgian endive leaves with 2 toasted pecan halves, sliced pickled beets, and shaved Parmesan (top left).

Calories 45; Fat 3g (sat 0g, mono 2g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 1mg; Protein 1g; Carbohydrate 4g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 2g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 27mg; Calcium 31mg

Santorini Treat
Makes 24 servings

Fill 30 mini phyllo cups with 2 teaspoons each taramasalata (Greek-style carp-caviar spread), finely chopped red onion, and finely chopped chives (bottom right).

Calories 45; Fat 3g (sat 0g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 63mg; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 3g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 0g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 173mg; Calcium 30mg
Advertisement
John Kernick (all)

Poinsettia

Makes 33 (6-oz) servings

Fill a champagne flute with 1/4 cup chilled cranberry juice and 2 tablespoons Grand Marnier. Top with chilled Prosecco, and garnish with sugared frozen cranberries.

Calories 158, Fat 0g

