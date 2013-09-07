A Super-Fresh Thanksgiving

Diane Morgan
September 07, 2013
Give thanks!

In a turkey day rut? Add in local flavors for your yummiest holiday yet.

Herb-Roasted Turkey
Turkey is a lean source of protein and has less than 300 calories per serving.

Try this recipe: Herb-Roasted Turkey
Sourdough Stuffing With Roasted Chestnuts

Your guests will love the sweet and savory flavors of Granny Smith apples and fresh herbs in this side dish. Reduced-sodium chicken broth and a touch of butter keep the stuffing moist with only a minimum of sat fat and salt.

Try this recipe: Sourdough Stuffing With Roasted Chestnuts
Chipotle-Glazed Sweet Potato Spears With Lime

Traditional Thanksgiving sweet potato dishes can be loaded with excess sugar and fat, but this sweet and spicy glaze bursts with flavor without stretching your waistband. These veggies are also full of fiber and rich in beta carotene, a powerful antioxidant studies show may lower the risk for heart disease.

Time-saving tip: You can roast these ahead of time and reheat before serving.

Try this recipe: Chipotle-Glazed Sweet Potato Spears With Lime
Fresh Cranberry Salsa

Nothing goes better with turkey than tart and tangy cranberries. Forget the can, and try this fresh, vitamin-C-rich alternative. Kick up the spice factor by including the ribs and seeds from the jalapeno. Or use a serrano chile, which has more heat.

Time-saver tip: This salsa is best made at least 3 hours or up to 1 day in advance to allow flavors to meld. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.

Try this recipe: Fresh Cranberry Salsa
Green Beans With Lemon-Butter Breadcrumbs

Briefly blanching green beans keeps their bright color intact for an impressive presentation. Vitamin E-rich almonds and buttered breadcrumbs add a flavorful crunch with a minimum of saturated fat. Ready in less than 20 minutes, this side dish works well for any occasion.

Try this recipe: Green Beans With Lemon-Butter Breadcrumbs
Honey-Roasted Bosc Pears

A dessert for less than 200 calories—now that's a cause for giving thanks! Roasting enhances the subtle flavor and natural sweetness of pears, which are rich in cholesterol-lowering fiber and folate.

Try this recipe: Honey-Roasted Bosc Pears

