A Super-Fresh Thanksgiving

Nothing goes better with turkey than tart and tangy cranberries. Forget the can, and try this fresh, vitamin-C-rich alternative. Kick up the spice factor by including the ribs and seeds from the jalapeno. Or use a serrano chile, which has more heat.This salsa is best made at least 3 hours or up to 1 day in advance to allow flavors to meld. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.