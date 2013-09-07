A Super-Fresh Thanksgiving

Your guests will love the sweet and savory flavors of Granny Smith apples and fresh herbs in this side dish. Reduced-sodium chicken broth and a touch of butter keep the stuffing moist with only a minimum of sat fat and salt.
Traditional Thanksgiving sweet potato dishes can be loaded with excess sugar and fat, but this sweet and spicy glaze bursts with flavor without stretching your waistband. These veggies are also full of fiber and rich in beta carotene, a powerful antioxidant studies show may lower the risk for heart disease.
Time-saving tip: You can roast these ahead of time and reheat before serving.
Nothing goes better with turkey than tart and tangy cranberries. Forget the can, and try this fresh, vitamin-C-rich alternative. Kick up the spice factor by including the ribs and seeds from the jalapeno. Or use a serrano chile, which has more heat.
Time-saver tip: This salsa is best made at least 3 hours or up to 1 day in advance to allow flavors to meld. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
Briefly blanching green beans keeps their bright color intact for an impressive presentation. Vitamin E-rich almonds and buttered breadcrumbs add a flavorful crunch with a minimum of saturated fat. Ready in less than 20 minutes, this side dish works well for any occasion.