British marathoner Paula Radcliffe (shown here leading the 2008 marathon) tried for her third straight win in New York in 2009. (She also won in 2004 and 2007.) This year, however, she came in fourth place after Ethiopian Derartu Tula beat her to the finish line.Radcliffe, who set the women’s world record in 2003 when she ran the London marathon in a blistering 2:15:25, has managed to become a world-class runner even though she was diagnosed with exercise-induced asthma as a teenager