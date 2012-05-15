5 Secrets to Boost Your Energy

1 of 5

Snacks that rev you up

It’s 3 p.m., and you’re nodding off. What to do? Try a glass of water first, experts say, because fatigue can be a sign of dehydration. If that doesn’t work, fuel up on one of these high-energy snacks:



•Oatmeal: Its fiber keeps you full until dinner.

•Celery: Top it with a little peanut butter, and you’ve got a pick-me-up for pennies.

•Dark chocolate: Just a couple of bites may increase blood flow to the brain.