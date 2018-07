Often called pepitas in grocery stores, pumpkin seeds are heavyweights in the nutrition department. One ounce of these nuts has 10% of your DRI of iron, 30% of your DRI of magnesium, and 25% of your DRI of zinc. Plus they have plenty of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Dig them out of your jack-o'-lantern or buy them in the store, just be sure to use them in these four delicious recipes.Get fiber and protein with a slice of this hearty bread. Low-fat yogurt and honey provide unrefined sweetness, while pumpkin and sesame seeds offer a grainy texture. Serve this hot out of the oven with a little bit of apple jam or orange marmalade.