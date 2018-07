Great Buys for Gorgeous Looks

star January Jones’s skin always looks glowy, not greasy. Chanel makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, who works with the star, says the trick is to set your makeup with translucent powder, then mist on a facial spray, which “keeps makeup looking fresh, never greasy.” Try AmorePacific Skin Energy Hydration spray ($35).Shorten your daily skin-care routine with one of these new multitasking products that save time and money—and space in your medicine cabinet! FranBrand Terrific Toner Gel ($19.90) The Wonderbar facial bar ($40)