Our Beauty Team's Secret Stash of Skin Products for the Winter

May 10, 2012
The secret list

Need help with that dry, itchy, winter skin? We have got just the products you need. See what Health’s beauty editors rely on to get through the winter.

Nourishing cleanser

Nondrying cleanser: Neutrogena Night Calming Nourishing Cream Cleanser ($6.99; drugstores)
Lip balm

Lip fix: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Lip SPF 15 ($17)
Regenerating serum

Super serum: Olay Regenerist Daily Regenerating Serum ($18.99; drugstores)
Facial wipes

Gentle exfoliator: RoC Daily Resurfacing Disks ($9.99; drugstores)
Body brush

Skin-softening body brush: The Body Shop Round Body Brush ($12)
Hand cream

Rich hand cream: Clinique Deep Comfort Hand and Cuticle Cream ($17.50)
Foot file

Foot smoother: Dr. Scholl’s For Her Smooth my Sole micro file ($9.99; drugstores)
Deep moisturizer

The ultimate moisturizer: Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Moisturizing Cream ($12.72; drugstores)

