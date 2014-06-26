Tasty Recipes You Can Make From Frozen Shrimp

Three famous food stars show how you can transform this store-bought staple into an amazing weeknight meal.
2 of 4Kate Sears
Tomato and Shrimp Stew
Warm up those cool fall nights with this comforting stew created by Alex Guarnaschelli, executive chef of Butter restaurant and host of Food Network's upcoming Alex’s Day Off. Tomatoes are a great source of folate and lycopene—a cancer-fighting antioxidant. Use whole-wheat pasta for an extra fiber boost.
Nigella Lawson, food enthusiast and author of the upcoming cookbook Nigella Christmas, offers this hearty dish full of flavor and satisfying protein. Both shrimp and beans are good sources of folate and iron. (Serve with crusty whole-grain bread to sop up all the delicious sauce.)
This Asian-inspired dish from Mark Bittman, author of How to Cook Everything and Kitchen Express, is infused with spicy ginger and pungent garlic, which studies show may each have cancer-fighting properties.