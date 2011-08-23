The Tastiest Pies Ever

Are you pie-phobic? Nix your fear of holiday baking with our no-fail piecrust. The cream cheese in the dough lends it elasticity, which means it won’t crack and crumble when you roll it out. And the whole-wheat flour not only tastes great but also ups the good-for-you quotient. (You can use a store-bought crust, too.)• To make ahead of time: Form dough into a 5-inch disc; wrap well in plastic wrap. Dough can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before rolling out.•To freeze: Wrap dough well in plastic wrap, and freeze up to 3 months. Defrost in the refrigerator 4 hours or overnight before using.•To make a basic crust edge: Fold the overhanging dough under to form an edge; press the dough into the rim of the pie plate slightly.•For store-bought crust: Look for one that has no trans fat. Roll out according to package directions, then follow our instructions for baking.