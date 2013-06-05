4 Delicious Oven-Roasted Recipes

Put your oven to good use with these dishes that prove you can roast almost anything.
More
Health.com
June 05, 2013
1 of 4
Put your oven to use
Roasting is a healthy way to make the most of veggies, fruit, and meat. All it takes is fresh foot, a hot oven, and a bit of patience. Use these four recipes that prove you can roast way more than beef.
Cider-Roasted Chicken The tart taste of cider is a perfect complement to any type of poultry, and this roasted chicken is no exception. Though you need to allow time for this bird to brine, your patience will be rewarded with a flavor-packed, moist bird. Best of all, making the bird yourself will save you 200 milligrams of sodium, compared to store-bought varieties.
There's nothing more satisfying than a hot and healthy meal at the end of the day. This one is quick to prepare, but doesn't skip on any of the flavor. Roasting grapes will enhance their taste and provide a low-cal sweetness to the tangy feta. And the fresh thyme adds the perfect finishing touch.
Four simple ingredients turn salmon into a savory treat. Capers and tomatoes add a Mediterranean flair to the salmon, while lime rind brings a subtle hint of citrus. Roasting, instead of sautéing or pan-frying, lets you get all the heart-healthy benefits of the monounsaturated fat without any added saturated fat from some oils.
Though lamb is high in fat, it is a good source of protein, B vitamins, and zinc, which helps with immune functioning. So savor this rich meat slowly, enjoying the gremolata made with parsley, mint, lemon, and garlic. You'll get plenty of vitamins A and C from the bell peppers, and they make a mild addition to this delicious meal.