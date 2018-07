Beer, Bikinis, and Beethoven: Not Your Average Road Races

Races are a perfect way to raise money for charities and nonprofits. The Dow Live Earth Run for Water is no different—except that it's not one race, but a series of 6Ks held in 192 countries over a period of 24 hours in April (plus, you can sign up to create your own race). The 6K, which is symbolic of the average distance many women and children must walk to secure drinking water each day (pictured), is meant to raise awareness for the need for a worldwide effort to solve the water crisis.Another awareness-raising (and thirst-quenching) race for a cause is the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer's Lemon Run 5K and two-mile family fun walk in October. While the official race is held in Media, Pa., you can also sign up as a virtual participant and complete your own course.