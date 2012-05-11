Cheer Up Your Home

2 of 6

Don't forget the walls

“Artwork is the easiest way to bring bright, natural colors into your home,” Ford says. A money-saving tip: Buy patterned fabric with a theme—we like fruit (shown), birds, shells, palm trees—mount on square wooden frames (like ones sold at Ikea), and attach fabric in the back with a staple gun. Or blow up scenic photos from your last vacation and put them in inexpensive frames.