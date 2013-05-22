Eat Better Without Trying

Milena Damjanov
May 22, 2013
1 of 8 Istockphoto

Healthy food helpers

These great finds practically guarantee you’ll nosh healthier.
Advertisement
2 of 8

Size matters

How much are you really eating? Measure out your portions on the Escali Primo Scale ($29.95), and you’ll stay on track.
3 of 8

Fruit smart

The space-saving Banana Split ($16) ensures that you’ll never get a bruised banana again.
Advertisement
4 of 8

Fresh flavor

Fresh herbs shrivel up? Pop ‘em in The Herb Pot ($30), and they'll stay nice and fresh for a good four days.
Advertisement
5 of 8

Slim stir-fry

Spritz on a mist of olive oil with the Prepara Oil Mister ($20). You can even fill it with dried peppers or herbs for low-cal flavor.
Advertisement
6 of 8

Slow food

Swap your fork for a Clothespin Chopstick ($3.95 each), and you’ll eat slower, a proven secret to eating less at every meal.
Advertisement
7 of 8

Bag the germs

Made of sturdy nonporous tempered glass, the Colorful Rings Cutting Board ($28) naturally keeps away odors.
Advertisement
8 of 8

Skinny sauces

Strain fat from that holiday gravy the nonmessy way with this heat-resistant OXO Fat Separator ($14.95).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up