8 Game-Day Snacks Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
Health.com
May 11, 2012
1 of 8
Brownie
You can enjoy 1/2 of a delicious brownie for only
57 calories
.
2 of 8
Colorful potato chips
Have 7 Terra Potpourri Potato Chips for just
70 calories
.
3 of 8
Tasty crostini
For just
79 calories
, enjoy one of these crostinis.
Crostini: 1 slice baguette, 1/2 ounce goat cheese with fresh dill, 1/2 tablespoon olive tapenade
4 of 8
Tasty pecans
Enjoy 2 tablespoons of Valdosta Pecans from Sahale Snacks for
65 calories
.
5 of 8
Light beer
Have a refreshing Miller Genuine Draft 64 beer for just
64 calories
.
6 of 8
Chocolate pretzels
Indulge in three milk chocolate–covered pretzels from Whole Foods Market for just
78 calories
.
7 of 8
Veggies and dip
Enjoy Crudites and Blue Cheese Dressing: 1 tablespoon Brianna’s True Blue Cheese Dressing, 3 fancy baby carrots, 3 raw green beans for only
76 calories
.
8 of 8
Kate Sears (all)
Buffalo wing
Enjoy a tasty buffalo wing for just
50 calories
.
