8 Game-Day Snacks Under 80 Calories

Health.com
May 11, 2012
1 of 8

Brownie

You can enjoy 1/2 of a delicious brownie for only 57 calories.
Advertisement
2 of 8

Colorful potato chips

Have 7 Terra Potpourri Potato Chips for just 70 calories.
3 of 8

Tasty crostini

For just 79 calories, enjoy one of these crostinis.

Crostini: 1 slice baguette, 1/2 ounce goat cheese with fresh dill, 1/2 tablespoon olive tapenade
Advertisement
4 of 8

Tasty pecans

Enjoy 2 tablespoons of Valdosta Pecans from Sahale Snacks for 65 calories.
Advertisement
5 of 8

Light beer

Have a refreshing Miller Genuine Draft 64 beer for just 64 calories.
Advertisement
6 of 8

Chocolate pretzels

Indulge in three milk chocolate–covered pretzels from Whole Foods Market for just 78 calories.
Advertisement
7 of 8

Veggies and dip

Enjoy Crudites and Blue Cheese Dressing: 1 tablespoon Brianna’s True Blue Cheese Dressing, 3 fancy baby carrots, 3 raw green beans for only 76 calories.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Kate Sears (all)

Buffalo wing

Enjoy a tasty buffalo wing for just 50 calories.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up