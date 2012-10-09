Treats That Won't Trick Your Diet

Make these light desserts instead of attacking the Halloween candy bowl.
October 09, 2012
Halloween is scary—for your diet! Candy is lurking on every corner and store shelf, and homemade goodies tempt you at costume parties. Make these healthier desserts to ensure you enjoy treats without the nutritional tricks.
Tangerine-glazed pumpkin cookies
These delicious cookies are the perfect combination of sugar and spice and everything nice. Delicious and healthy, canned pumpkin adds low-cal sweetness to the cookies, and fresh tangerine and lemon juice give the glaze a tangy flavor. Buy a pumpkin cookie cutter to make these festive treats the hit of your Halloween party.
A bowl of chocolate fondue trumps any candy bowl. Not only do you get the rich taste of chocolate in every bite, but you also get plenty of health benefits from the fruit. Strawberries are suggested, but you can also use fiber-packed pears and apples, which are abundant this time of year.
Shed 40 calories and 3 grams of fat from your favorite sinful sweet by using this lightened recipe. Our sneaky substitutions? Reduced-fat milk, unsweetened cocoa, and only a smidgen of butter. Add in chopped walnuts to get omega-3 fatty acids and a nice nutty flavor, and if you're bringing these to a party, place a candy corn in each brownie as they cool for a festive effect.
These bites have the same chocolaty coating and texture as your favorite candy bars, less 20 calories and a gram of fat. And the best part is that they're customizable—use your favorite combination of fruits and nuts! The recipe calls for pecans and cranberries, but use dried apricots to add a pop of orange.