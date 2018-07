We Love Soups and Sandwiches

Save a trip to the deli, and make these easy comfort food combos at home. They'll take you no time to whip up and will satisfy your need for warm, hearty fare. Remember, just because it's superfilling doesn't mean it can't be low-cal too!Craving something substantial? Ready in less than 20 minutes, this protein-packed sandwich will surely satisfy. Roast beef, smoked Gouda, and pepper jelly create a savory flavor, while watercress is a good source of vitamins A and C. Pair it with Rustic Onion Soup for your perfect cold weather meal.