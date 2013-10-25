Ghoulish Treats for a Healthy Halloween

Wow your guests by serving this dip in a mini pumpkin. They'll never know that it's a cinch to throw together last minute. And even though pumpkin tastes sweet, it's a health powerhouse, containing a hefty dose of vitamin A and fiber. The recipe calls for apple slices, but if you want to really impress your guests, use this clever idea: Cut apples into thin vertical slices and place a sliced almond on each one, using the dip as glue. Voila, you have "fingers ready to be devoured!