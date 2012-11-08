Winter Squash Wonderland

Don't be intimidated by its rough exteriors—winter squash is a slightly sweet and tender addition to pastas, soups, and chilies. Use these recipes to get your daily dose of this nutrient-packed veggie.Spaghetti squash is a dieter's dream—it has less than 50 calories per serving, yet contains plenty of vitamin A and fiber. In this recipe, squash serves as a substitute for pasta, slashing carbs and adding a sweet quality. But the dish maintains a rich flavor with part-skim ricotta cheese and toasted pine nuts.