Hearty, Healthy Casseroles

October 24, 2009
Dish up something savory

Casseroles are the ultimate comfort food—they're warm, easy to whip up, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Use these four healthy baked dishes to get dinner on the table as quickly—and deliciously—as possible.

Potluck Potato Casserole
The crunchy topping on this dish gives way to a rich, cheesy interior, resulting in the perfect casserole side dish. However, the low-fat dairy products keep one serving at less than 200 calories and 7 grams of fat. A bonus with this dish is that you can make the casserole ahead—assemble and refrigerate it until time to bake.

Try this recipe: Potluck Potato Casserole
Italian Ravioli Casserole

This 30-minute meatless recipe will warm you up in no time. Perfect for busy weeknights, this dish combines prepackaged products like ravioli and bottled pasta sauce with fresh ingredients like iron-rich spinach and basil. A bit of crushed red pepper and Asiago cheese create a restaurant-worthy taste in the comfort of your home.

Try this recipe: Italian Ravioli Casserole
Turkey-Broccoli Bake

A good mix of satiating protein, low-cal veggies, and sliced almonds, this recipe is perfect if you have some leftover turkey. Broccoli is a vitamin C powerhouse, and if you choose cremini mushrooms, you'll also get a boost of inflammation-fighting selenium. If you want to cut out some of the fat, substitute olive oil for the butter and use only white meat.

Try this recipe: Turkey-Broccoli Bake

Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti

This casserole is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Kids will gobble up the pasta, and adults will love the calorie count. You'll get plenty of lycopene through the stewed tomatoes, and reduced-fat cheese cuts down on saturated fat. Substitute multigrain pasta for added fiber or sneak in some spinach for vitamin A. It's hot, healthy, and ready in 40 minutes.

Try this recipe: Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti

