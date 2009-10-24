Hearty, Healthy Casseroles

Casseroles are the ultimate comfort food—they're warm, easy to whip up, and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Use these four healthy baked dishes to get dinner on the table as quickly—and deliciously—as possible.The crunchy topping on this dish gives way to a rich, cheesy interior, resulting in the perfect casserole side dish. However, the low-fat dairy products keep one serving at less than 200 calories and 7 grams of fat. A bonus with this dish is that you can make the casserole ahead—assemble and refrigerate it until time to bake.