Secrets to a Great Work Wardrobe
Home
Style
Melanie Rud
August 28, 2013
1 of 6
Designer office wear
Designer Trina Turk shows you how to dress for respect without looking cookie-cutter corporate.
2 of 6
Drop earrings
Gold earrings bathe your complexion in a warm light so you don’t look tired.
Anthropologie Champlain earrings in yellow
($42)
Bonus tip:
Don’t forget accessories. They show your attention to detail—and they help change up basic pieces so you can wear them more than once a week.
3 of 6
Sweater and belt
A cardigan is the 2009 version of the suit jacket. Pair it with a belt to define your waist.
Lauren by Ralph Lauren boyfriend cardigan in Imperial Purple
($99.50);
Via Spiga belt
, style #VS1839 ($68)
Sheath dress
This crisp-looking dress hits at your knees, a flattering and workplace-appropriate length.
Shoshanna gray ponte dress
($298)
Bonus tip:
Show confidence by wearing neat, fitted clothes that enhance your figure instead of hiding behind boxy, loose work wear.
4 of 6
T-strap heels
If you work in an office, “heels are a must—you come across as more powerful when you’re taller,” Turk says. These chic T-straps are professional and comfortable.
Rafe Jordana heels
($275)
Textured tights
Bare legs are too casual, so Turk suggests pat-terned tights, which have more personality than basic black. Hue by
Trina Turk Later Gator tights
(
inset
; $20)
5 of 6
Gold bangles
A stack of slim bracelets adds polish but won’t detract from your outfit.
Ann Taylor LOFT stone bangles
($10 each)
Bonus tip:
In boring beige or black, you’re just another employee. Opt for sophisticated jewel tones, a chic way to stand out from the crowd.
6 of 6
Jeff Harris Studio (all)
Carry-it-all-bag
Stumbling into work with multiple tote bags? Keep it together with a bag that doubles as handbag and work tote.
Junior Drake Breanna bag
($298)
