Your Gorgeous List

Layers of clumpy mascara only draw attention to, well, your mascara. To play up your eyes instead, try a vibrating mascara like Maybelline New York Pulse Perfection Mascara ($14.95). The wiggle motion of the brush helps the mascara glide on clump-free. Want to skip mascara? Moisturize lashes at night with a few drops of olive oil, says dermatologist Naila Malik, MD, “so lashes grow thicker and stronger.”
Fall's hot combo
White Shirt + Statement Necklace: Pair your favorite crisp, white button-down with a colorful chunky necklace. Target necklace ($39.99); Charlotte Russe white cotton blouse ($21.99)
Steal Kate's smart move
The real reason Kate Winslet looks so wide-eyed? A dusting of light, pearl-colored eye shadow under her brow bone. “It draws the focus up and gives your eyes a visual lift,” explains celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor. His product pick: Lancôme Absolue Duo in Ivory Opulence ($35).
Slathering on synthetic ingredients to take off makeup seems counterproductive. That’s why we love Physicians Formula Organic Wear Facial Makeup Remover Towelettes ($9.95): It gets the job done with all-natural stuff like aloe vera and lavender oil.
Lush lips for less
Untwist these eos Lip Balm Smooth Spheres ($3.29) to reveal tasty all-natural balms—such as Summer Fruit (left) and Honeysuckle Honeydew (right)—that moisturize with shea butter and jojoba oil.
