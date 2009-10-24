Secret Natural Ingredient: Cinnamon Cures

This everyday spice can nourish your skin, boost your memory, and keep the pounds away.
Memory keeper
Cinnamon gum gives you more than fresh breath: In a Wheeling Jesuit study, people who chewed the gum did better on memory tests than those who chomped on other flavors or didn’t chew gum at all.
Throat soother
Calm a scratchy cough with a cinnamon-infused drink: Soak cinnamon sticks in cold water for several hours, then sip. This beverage contains mucilage, a water-soluble fiber that coats and soothes the throat, says Lillian M. Beard, MD, author of Salt in Your Sock and Other Tried-and-True Home Remedies.
Skinny snack
Trying to lose some weight? Use cinnamon. The spice regulates swings in blood sugar, cutting hunger spikes, according to research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For a low-cal fat-busting treat, sprinkle some cinnamon on slices of baked apple. (Studies show that people who eat apples consume fewer cal-ories and have less abdominal fat.)
Feet treat
Antioxidant-rich cinnamon softens rough, tired skin. Try this pampering foot bath from Elizabeth TenHouten, author of Cooking Well: Beautiful Skin (out in November):
Mix the juice of 5 lemons, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/4 cup whole milk, 1/2 cup water, and 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon; soak your feet in the mixture for 15 minutes.
