Amazing New Ways to Stir-Fry

This decadent dish weighs in at less than 300 calories and only 7 grams of fat. How'd we do it? Skirt steak is a lean red meat that is easily seasoned with low-cal flavorings like balsamic vinegar and garlic. Radicchio provides a bitter and spicy taste to the sweet antioxidant-rich tomatoes. And whole-grain bread ensures you get your daily dose of fiber.



Try this recipe: Balsamic-Marinated Steak With Charred Radicchio