More Denim Styles You'll Love
Jacquelyne Froeber
October 24, 2009
1 of 5
Trendy trousers
From pockets that flatter your butt to fun new colors, here are some bonus pairs to upgrade your look.
2 of 5
Wear-anywhere shade
Levi’s skinny jeans
(left, $69.50)
Jeans that take off 10 pounds
hello! SkinnyJeans Barely BootCut jeans in NiteWash
(right, $178)
3 of 5
Best for tall women
Gap 1969 Curvy Jeans
(left, $69.50)
Fall’s hottest color
Anlo Jamie Ankle Skinny in Red (right, $185)
4 of 5
Your new weekend favorite
Lauren Jeans Co by Ralph Lauren Boyfriend Jean
(left, $69.50)
For boyish bods
Lucky Brand Legend Zoe Skinny
(right, $119)
5 of 5
Jeff Harris Studio (all)
Perfect for plus sizes
St. John’s Bay by JCPenney Bootcut jean
(right, $36)
Fake long legs
Calvin Klein Jeans Body Style #WF39A12G
(left, $79.50)
