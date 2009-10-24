More Denim Styles You'll Love

Jacquelyne Froeber
October 24, 2009
1 of 5

Trendy trousers

From pockets that flatter your butt to fun new colors, here are some bonus pairs to upgrade your look.
Advertisement
2 of 5

Wear-anywhere shade

Levi’s skinny jeans (left, $69.50)

Jeans that take off 10 pounds
hello! SkinnyJeans Barely BootCut jeans in NiteWash (right, $178)
3 of 5

Best for tall women

Gap 1969 Curvy Jeans (left, $69.50)

Fall’s hottest color
Anlo Jamie Ankle Skinny in Red (right, $185)
Advertisement
4 of 5

Your new weekend favorite

Lauren Jeans Co by Ralph Lauren Boyfriend Jean (left, $69.50)

For boyish bods
Lucky Brand Legend Zoe Skinny (right, $119)
Advertisement
5 of 5 Jeff Harris Studio (all)

Perfect for plus sizes

St. John’s Bay by JCPenney Bootcut jean (right, $36)

Fake long legs
Calvin Klein Jeans Body Style #WF39A12G (left, $79.50)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up