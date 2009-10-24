Top Pro Hair Styling Products for Under $10

Even celebrity stylists like to scrimp on products. Here are a few of their faves.
Frizz-fighters
Anne Hathaway’s stylist Ted Gibson has been known to smooth frizz with TRESemmé Anti-Frizz Secret Smoothing Crème (left, $4.49).
Stylist Harry Josh uses John Frieda Frizz-Ease Thermal Protection Serum (right, $9.99) before he blows out the hair of clients like Gisele Bündchen. It helps prevent heat damage that leads to split ends … and the need for frequent salon trims.
Silky smooth
Rihanna’s go-to stylist Ursula Stephen likes Goody’s accessories and tools, such as the Goody So Smooth 43 mm ceramic round brush (left, $7.48).
Stylist Andy Lecompte, who has worked with Nicole Richie, creates a touchable, beachy texture with Sunsilk Waves of Envy Sea Mist(right, $3.69).
Luscious layers
Jennifer Aniston’s mane man Chris McMillan is a fan of Murray’s Original Pomade ($3), which is great for piecing out the ends of layered looks.
