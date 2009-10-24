Style Secrets: Three Great Looks from One Black Dress

Melanie Rud
October 24, 2009
1 of 4

Start with one great dress

With a nipped waist and stylish pockets, this strapless dress just needs simple black pumps to look amazing. Isabella Oliver black bustier dress ($229); Nine West Rocha pumps ($79)
Advertisement
2 of 4

A look for shopping

Who knew you could make it a wear-everywhere skirt?

Slip on a leather bomber and your dress becomes a skirt. Add flats (they’re comfy but cuter than sneakers). Ann Taylor top ($45); Members Only jacket ($250); Pour La Victoire Juliet flats ($200)

TIP: The banded hem at the bottom of this jacket cinches your waist—so flattering.
3 of 4

A look for the office

Cover up—or cover under—for a more professional look.

Layer the dress over a turtle-neck. Opaque black tights and Mary Janes complete the look. Isabella Oliver gray classic turtleneck ($109); DKNY tights ($13.50); Nine West Zuri heels ($79)

TIP: Tuck the turtleneck into your tights so it doesn’t bunch. Or, try a turtleneck bodysuit.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Karen Pearson (all)

A look for the evening

Show off the dress (but not too much skin) by adding a blazer.

Stay warm and stylish in a blazer. Finish it off with fun pumps and a bold necklace. Tommy Hilfiger blazer ($98.50); beaded and pearl necklaces by Sequin ($68 and $148, respectively; 212-398-7363); Joan & David pumps ($200; 800-999-1877)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up