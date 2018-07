15 Hypoallergenic Dogs and Cats

14 of 16 Istockphoto

Sphynx

These cats can be hairless or just have hair on the nose, tail, and toes. However, they still produce dander—the skin and saliva proteins that are powerful allergens.



In general, cat allergens tend to be more potent than dog allergens, for those who are sensitized.



The good news? Allergy shots—routine injections of allergens that can result in tolerance over time—are more likely to be successful for those allergic to cats than those who are allergic to dogs, says Dr. Seltzer.



"Allergy shots for cat can be effective in as many as 65% of people," he says. "But it does take a year or two often to start working."