Dance Yourself Slim with Cheryl Burke

Salsa twists

Stand with feet shoulder-distance apart. Begin to quickly “grapevine” to the left by crossing your right foot over your left (A, shown from side), stepping your left foot out, then crossing your right foot behind your left. Repeat to the right, crossing your left foot first in front of (B) and then behind your right foot. Swivel as you move, pointing your feet and hips in the direction in which you’re traveling.



Do 15–20 reps in each direction.



Cheryl’s tip: Work from your core on down, keeping your upper body still throughout the move.