Dance Yourself Slim with Cheryl Burke

Want to find the hottest, most fun way to bust calories? Swivel, twist, and kick off the inches at home with this body-sculpting dance workout from Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. All of the steps are variations of moves done on the show (the new season begins this month).
“Dancing is the best exercise,” Cheryl says. “Not only is it great cardio, but it works everything, strengthening your whole body.” Here’s how to torch about 600 calories per session and tone up from head to heels.
Do the Rhumba!
To warm up and cool down... Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and arms out to sides. Roll left hip forward and around to the left (A), then roll right hip forward and around to the right (B); picture your hips moving in a continuous figure-eight motion.
Do 5 minutes worth of reps.
Cheryl’s tip: Move your hips slowly, feeling the squeeze on each side.
Jive kicks
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. With hands on hips, hop on your left foot while kicking forward (A), to the side (B), then backward with your right foot. Switch legs and repeat; that’s 1 rep.
Do 15–20 reps.
Cheryl’s tip: As you move, let your upper body rotate in whichever direction it naturally wants to go.
Quickstep
Stand with your feet together, your arms in “ballroom position” (left arm up, as if resting on a partner’s shoulder, and right arm bent at a right angle with your hand up, as if palm-to-palm with your partner). Jump your feet apart (A), then jump them back together, kicking your right foot out to the front (B). Repeat, kicking your left foot as you jump back in; that’s 1 rep.
Do 15–20 reps.
Cheryl’s tip: Keep your arms in place and upper body as still as possible throughout the move.
Jive twists
Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart, holding the back of a chair for balance. Lift up on the balls of your feet. Keeping your hips and upper body still, twist your right heel out to the right (A) and bring it back in, then twist your left heel to the left (B) and bring it back in; that’s 1 rep. Swivel quickly back and forth (still holding the back of the chair), moving only your knees and heels.
Do 15–20 reps.
Cheryl’s tip: Concentrate on feeling the move in the inner thigh of the leg you’re working.
Salsa twists
Stand with feet shoulder-distance apart. Begin to quickly “grapevine” to the left by crossing your right foot over your left (A, shown from side), stepping your left foot out, then crossing your right foot behind your left. Repeat to the right, crossing your left foot first in front of (B) and then behind your right foot. Swivel as you move, pointing your feet and hips in the direction in which you’re traveling.
Do 15–20 reps in each direction.
Cheryl’s tip: Work from your core on down, keeping your upper body still throughout the move.
Voltas (samba)
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and weight on left leg. Step your right leg over your left so your legs are close together (as if locking them together), bending your knees (A). Straighten knees (B) as you move your left foot a little to the left. Repeat the crossover and lock with your right foot, pulsing up and down as you move.
Do a total of 15–20 reps; repeat on the opposite side.
Cheryl’s tip: The movement should come from your core; contract and release your abs as you bounce up and down.
Paso arms
(A) Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms overhead, forming an oval shape, fingertips touching. (B) Step your right foot forward and to the left; at the same time, sweep your right arm down in a semi-circle toward your left hip. Step back and return arms to original position, then repeat on opposite side; that’s one rep.
Do 15–20 reps.
Cheryl’s tip: Think big arms! The semi-circles should be as full as you can make them.
Syncopated New Yorkers (cha cha)
Syncopated New Yorkers (cha cha)
(A) Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, arms out to the sides, weight on your left leg. (B) Without lifting your left foot, very quickly cross your right foot over your left, pivoting so your whole body turns to face the left. Immediately bring your right foot back behind your left foot, pivoting again so this time your whole body faces to the right.
Do 15–20 reps, then switch legs and repeat.
Cheryl’s tip: Fully extend your arms so you feel a stretch, and keep your steps small.
