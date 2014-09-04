Your Best Body: How to Jump the Weight Off

Health.com
September 04, 2014
High Knees

While jumping rope, raise 1 knee up as high as you can, then repeat with other knee. Alternate for 1 minute.

Trainer tip: Think about bringing each knee toward your nose.
Side-to-Side

Begin with 1 minute of traditional rope jumping. Continue jumping, but hop laterally from right (A) to left (B) for 1 minute.

Trainer tip: Keep your eyes fixed on a point in front of you to help stay balanced.

Twist

Begin with 1 minute of traditional rope jumping. Continue jumping for 1 minute more, but begin twisting at the waist, keeping your upper body straight while pivoting your legs to the right and then the left with each jump.

Trainer tip: Be sure to twist only from the waist down.
Figure eights

Fold jump rope in half and hold in both hands. Swing rope to right side of your body with arms extended, then to your left, creating a figure eight pattern. Repeat continuously for 2 minutes.

Trainer tip: Focus on tightening your abs and making the figure eight motion as big as possible.
Frank Heckers (all)

Jump Rope Hopscotch

Lay 2 jump ropes on the floor in an X. Begin standing with both feet in 1 of the sections, facing the jump ropes. Bend your knees and jump forward, landing in a squat position with 1 foot in each of the next 2 sections. Jump forward again, landing with both feet in a squat in the last section. Turn around, and repeat. Go back and forth as quickly as you can for 2 minutes.

Trainer tip: Keep your knees over your ankles when you land.

