Wine Insider: Best Reds Under $10

Health.com
March 01, 2010
BV Coastal Estates

Cabernet Sauvignon, California 2007 ($9)

The entire BV Coastal Estates line is tops for bargain bottles. This pick is smooth and silky with great blackberry-and-cedar Cabernet character.
Straccali

Chianti, Italy 2007 ($9.99)

Chicken, fish, pizza, pasta … you can check all the boxes with this red. Thanks to the soft spiciness, juicy cherry flavor, and hint of earthiness, it’s a truly food-friendly wine.
Alice White

Shiraz, Australia 2007 ($8)

This Aussie Shiraz gives you a surprisingly big flavor bang—delicious raspberry and spicy black pepper—for your buck.

