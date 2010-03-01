Wine Insider: Best Reds Under $10
Wine Insider: Best Reds Under $10
Health.com
March 01, 2010
1 of 3
BV Coastal Estates
Cabernet Sauvignon, California 2007
($9)
The entire BV Coastal Estates line is tops for bargain bottles. This pick is smooth and silky with great blackberry-and-cedar Cabernet character.
2 of 3
Straccali
Chianti, Italy 2007
($9.99)
Chicken, fish, pizza, pasta … you can check all the boxes with this red. Thanks to the soft spiciness, juicy cherry flavor, and hint of earthiness, it’s a truly food-friendly wine.
3 of 3
Alice White
Shiraz, Australia 2007
($8)
This Aussie Shiraz gives you a surprisingly big flavor bang—delicious raspberry and spicy black pepper—for your buck.
