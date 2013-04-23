The Best Jeans for Your Body

Why they work: Dark, tailored jeans are thoroughly professional (not to mention slimming). Pair 'em with a silk top or blazer for a foolproof, casual work look. Opt for boot cut, which looks sophisticated with fall boots and office-appropriate heels.
Why they work: Trouser-style jeans are cut wider through the upper leg, so they’re a great choice if you want to streamline legs and hips. The extra stretch in this pick helps smooth and slim, particularly in the thigh and rear area.
Why they work: This mid-rise jean falls just below the belly button and stays put around the waist, thanks to a blend of cotton and luxury fiber (Dow XLA). The stretching power of XLA keeps this jean’s shape longer—no unflattering bagging when you bend down or sit.
Why they work: This style’s incredibly forgiving boot cut helps balance out full hips and thighs. And the near-magic cotton-and-elastin blend offers up just the right amount of stretch, hugging skin without leaving any unsightly bumps.
Why they work: The built-in tummy control panels in these surprisingly stylish higher-rise jeans help eliminate stomach bulge, while hidden elastic in the waistband prevents gapping. And check out the incredibly low price!
Why they work: The strategically placed embroidered pockets sit higher on the butt, drawing the eye up—and giving the area a visual lift. These jeans also contain 4 percent Lycra, which provides extra holding power in the rear ... and all over.
Closing the gap
Zovig Garboushian, 31, marketing services director
Dream jeans: Gloria Vanderbilt Cherise Jean ($40)
Why they work: Look for a narrow, mid-rise style with a slightly higher cut in the back of the waist to prevent gaps. These trouser-style jeans have just enough stretch to keep the denim snug on your body.
