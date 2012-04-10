Basil: The New Spa Secret

It moisturizes, fights frizz, and even stops bad moods. No wonder basil is the new “it” herb. See how you can use the powers of basil to your advantage with these great spa secrets.
Shower power
The Body Shop Kistna Hair & Body Wash ($14, thebodyshop.com) does triple duty in the morning. It hydrates hair and skin with organic chamomile extract, while leaving behind a refreshing basil-based scent.
Luxe lather Elevate everyday sudsing in the shower (or at the sink) with Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Soap ($50 for a set of three, middle). The triple-milled bar leaves skin smelling like basil and fresh citrus.
Herbal flare Bursting with the aroma of freshly picked basil, Diptyque Basilique Candle ($60; amazon.com) instantly transports you to a Mediterranean garden.
Francesco Mosto (all)
Go-to fragrance
Thanks to its so-subtle grassy scent, you can wear Marc Jacobs Basil ($70; amazon.com) anywhere, even to work.