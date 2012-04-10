Basil: The New Spa Secret

Thanks to its so-subtle grassy scent, you can wear Marc Jacobs Basil ($70; amazon.com) anywhere, even to work.



Morning perk

Puffy eyes? No problem. The blend of mushrooms and basil in Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Plantidote Mega-Mushroom Eye Serum ($45; origins.com) helps de-puff tired eyes and reduce dark circles.



DIY: To get skin glowing, add 1 teaspoon dried basil to 1 cup boiling water, and let steep until cool. Pour into spray bottle, and mist on skin.