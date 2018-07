Eating a healthy diet doesn't mean the end of taste—just check out this collection of delicious low-cholesterol recipes. You'll forget you're eating for your health!



Parmesan Potato Pancake

With only 4 milligrams of cholesterol, this potato pancake packs a punch of flavor. Olive oil is a healthier way to fry or sauté foods because it's rich in monounsaturated fat.



Try this recipe: Parmesan Potato Pancake