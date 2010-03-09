5 Satisfying Mushroom Recipes

The ancient Egyptians believed mushrooms were the plant of immorality, and though they won't make you live forever, these cholesterol-free fungi are rich in essential vitamins and nutrients. With several varieties, there's one to complement any pasta, salad, or casserole you can imagine. Use these five tasty dishes to make mushrooms part of your meal.This recipe may be vegetarian, but the portobello mushrooms bring a meat-like texture and flavor. The stuffing of tomatoes, olives, and fontina cheese makes a filling Mediterranean dish. Plus this recipe packs 8 grams of protein (not bad for a veggie dish) and plenty of B vitamins.