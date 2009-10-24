The Best Get-Slim Tricks From You

We asked Health readers how they kept slim. Here's what you told us!
Veg out
I substitute high-fiber vegetables (like broccoli, asparagus, cauliflower) instead of pasta in dishes, and have just veggies with the sauce. It fills me up for way less calories, gives me more fiber in my diet, and I still get to enjoy the sauce.
— Jenny Smith, 35, Bristow, VA
Study your body
Most surprising, though it shouldn't have been, was education. A complicated insulin diagnosis led me to research my condition at the library and online, and I ended up being interested in how our bodies really function. I discovered effective exercise techniques, why I felt addicted to fast food, and the best diet for my body—good carbs like milk, yogurt, beans and apples. All this information made me see the bigger picture—how my body works, how best to feed it, to make it work correctly and maintain it.
— Emily Walters, 30, Houston, TX
Keep groceries fresh
I try to only buy groceries on the outer sides of the supermarket. I learned this in a foods and nutrition class I took in high school and it really works. All your produce, fresh meats, dairy, etc. are pretty much always around the outside of store. I only go into the middle for what I absolutely need—never the frozen box dinners!
— Tiffany Owen, 25, Tempe, AZ
Take a break
Don't weigh yourself every day! My weight always fluctuates and this used to shatter my motivation. I currently weigh in once a week on Fridays... before weekend damage sets in.
— Aimee Beardsley, 21, Santa Monica, CA
Water world
Make water your best friend; it keeps you full, increases your metabolism, and gives you flawless skin.
— Jessica Fox, 23, Chicago, IL
Measure up
I bought a small food scale and use it every time I eat. My food scale has been one of the single best weight loss investments I've made. Same goes for measuring cups and spoons. They're priceless.
— Eleanor Price, 38, Raleigh, NC
A spoonfull a day...
4 tablespoons of organic, raw apple cider vinegar a day with water—it helps control my appetite, my water weight, and getting rid of pesky cellulite.
— Nicole Valdes, 22, Miami, FL
