8 Fall Treats Under 80 Calories

Can’t wait for the chill of the fall breeze or the scent of a bonfire in the distance? Then snag one of these tasty fall inspired treats to satisfy your cravings. Each of these 8 guilty pleasures under 80 calories, so go ahead, indulge.
Advertisement
2 of 9
Yummy tombstones
Enjoy this Caramel Apple Tombstone from Godiva for only 60 calories.
3 of 9
A fruity treat
For only 79 calories, you can enjoy this Pear and Cheese Combo: 1/2 Bosc pear with 1/4 ounce Cheddar cheese.
Advertisement
4 of 9
Spooky truffles
Eat this Pumpkin Truffle from Lindt. It's only 73 calories.
Advertisement
5 of 9
PB&J bites
Make this Peanut Butter and Jelly Bite: 1/4 graham cracker topped with 1/4 tablespoon each peanut butter and grape jelly for only 79 calories.
Advertisement
6 of 9
Warming sips
Indulge in this Tall Nonfat Caffé Misto from Starbucks for just 60 calories.