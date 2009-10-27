8 Fall Treats Under 80 Calories

October 27, 2009
Fall treats for any sweet-tooth

Can’t wait for the chill of the fall breeze or the scent of a bonfire in the distance? Then snag one of these tasty fall inspired treats to satisfy your cravings. Each of these 8 guilty pleasures under 80 calories, so go ahead, indulge.
Yummy tombstones

Enjoy this Caramel Apple Tombstone from Godiva for only 60 calories.
A fruity treat

For only 79 calories, you can enjoy this Pear and Cheese Combo: 1/2 Bosc pear with 1/4 ounce Cheddar cheese.
Spooky truffles

Eat this Pumpkin Truffle from Lindt. It's only 73 calories.
PB&J bites

Make this Peanut Butter and Jelly Bite: 1/4 graham cracker topped with 1/4 tablespoon each peanut butter and grape jelly for only 79 calories.
Warming sips

Indulge in this Tall Nonfat Caffé Misto from Starbucks for just 60 calories.
Spice it up

For just 50 calories, you can indulge in a Mexican Hot Chocolate Truffle from Compartes Chocolatier.
Chocolate critters

Sneak this Signature Chocolate Mouse from L.A. Burdick for only 50 calories.
Edible acorns

Eat this beautiful acorn cookie from The Flour Pot for only 75 calories.

