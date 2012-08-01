A Beginner's Guide to Herbs and Spices

If you're like me, you have an entire drawer of spices, but have no idea how to use them. Not only are herbs and spices a low-cal way to add zest to your meal, but they also have a slew of health benefits. Try these 10 easy-to-use herbs and spices in your upcoming meals.
Basil Health benefits: Anti-inflammatory and antibacterial characteristics. It's also a rich source of magnesium.
How to use it: This popular Italian seasoning is great in pesto, on white meats, combined with fruit (such as raspberries and strawberries), or added in stir-fries. Just remember to add it at the end—cooking it ruins the flavor.
Health benefits: Contains fiber, iron, and calcium. It may also increase circulation and improve digestion.
How to use it: Its woodsy flavor works well with a variety of roasted meats (like chicken, pork, and salmon) or mixed into sauces for a more subtle taste. It also blends with tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms.
Health benefits: Contains acids that function as antioxidants. And the term "wise sage" may have some truth—research suggests it may be a memory enhancer.
How to use it: With a slightly peppery flavor, sage is great with sweet fruits and veggies, like apples and squash, but it also adds a punch to sausage and a variety of cheeses. And don't worry about overcooking—this powerful spice's flavor holds up well when cooked for long periods of time.