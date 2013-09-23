Lighter, Leaner Julia Child Recipes

The legendary Julia Child took intimidating French recipes and broke them down so that average American cooks could whip them up in their kitchens. Inspired by Julie & Julia, we're bringing back her recipes. Only now, these Julia-inspired dishes are lighter, leaner, and more delicious than ever.
French Onion Soup This recipe cuts the amount of butter used in half, but packs in the flavor by adding a hint of soy sauce. It provides a tangy twist for minimal calories. And though onions offer a savory taste, they're also rich in vitamin C. This recipe may be lightened, but it splurges on Gruyère cheese to give it an authentic flavor even Child would approve of.
Child taught viewers to make this recipe on the first episode of The French Chef. By cutting down on the bacon and butter (and replacing beef stock with a lower-sodium version), you can make this hot and hearty dish for less than 500 calories. It also packs more than 30% of a woman's daily dose of iron. And don't be afraid to make it a day in advance—it's even better eaten as leftovers.
Though Child's famous roasted chicken recipe uses rosemary, this recipe calls for hot Dijon mustard and vermouth. Combined with fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth, these low-cal ingredients keep the fat below 10 grams while still maintaining a savory flavor and moist texture. Enjoy with a side of haricot verts or save some to shred over mixed greens.
Unlike Child's recipe, which calls for a sauce made of heaps of butter and a cup (yes, a cup!) of whipping cream, this lightened sauce uses fat-free milk, a fraction or the whipping cream, and only 2 teaspoons of butter. Instead, it draws its flavor from fresh herbs and spices—and a bit of dry sherry. Enjoy this decadent entrée with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
"The Omelette Show" is one of fans' favorite episodes of The French Chef. And this cheesy omelet will be one of your favorites, too. Superfood spinach adds fiber, iron, and folate, while the eggs add satiating protein. The mix of part-skim ricotta cheese and Parmesan adds a classic cheesy flavor for minimum fat. Top if off with salsa for a zesty finish.
Child's chocolate mousse doesn't make the cut on any diet, but this Cooking Light recipe does. Extra-firm tofu blended with chocolate chips gives the dish a silky, rich chocolaty flavor. And for you skeptics out there, this recipe was editor—and foodie—approved. Plus, who doesn't want a serving of dessert for less than 150 calories? It also contains 5 grams of protein per serving, keeping your hand out of the cookie jar for the rest of the night.