Lighter, Leaner Julia Child Recipes

The legendary Julia Child took intimidating French recipes and broke them down so that average American cooks could whip them up in their kitchens. Inspired by, we're bringing back her recipes. Only now, these Julia-inspired dishes are lighter, leaner, and more delicious than ever.This recipe cuts the amount of butter used in half, but packs in the flavor by adding a hint of soy sauce. It provides a tangy twist for minimal calories. And though onions offer a savory taste, they're also rich in vitamin C. This recipe may be lightened, but it splurges on Gruyère cheese to give it an authentic flavor even Child would approve of.