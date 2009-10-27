5 Snacks That Won't Ruin Your Supper

October 27, 2009
Low-cal nibbles

You know that familiar feeling all too well: It's only an hour until dinner, but you're starving. You can either hold out and risk overeating, or have a snack, even though it's tempting to inhale the entire bag of pretzels. But there's a plan B—make these healthy, guilt-free snacks, all for 200 calories or less.

Lemony Fruit Dip
Sure, an apple makes a great snack, but this lemony dip, with its light texture and tangy flavor, will give any fruit a kick. The base of low-cal whipped topping keeps this appetizer in the diet-safe zone, while the vanilla extract gives it a sweet taste. Use any fruit, but it's especially delicious with strawberries and pineapple.

Zesty Olives

This popular antipasto dish is quick to throw together and quick to fill you up. The olives add a good bit of heart-healthy fat, iron, and skin-protecting vitamin E. Plus the garlic, orange zest, and crushed red pepper make a spicy topping for the already savory snack.

Roasted Almonds With Lemon and Salt

Though this snack takes a little prep work, make a batch and enjoy throughout the week. Soaking almonds in lemon juice creates a subtle citrus flavor that's enhanced by a sprinkling of salt. Best served right out of the oven and with a cold (light) beer, this recipe packs enough fat and protein to keep you satiated until dinner.

Artichoke Salsa

Jarred salsa will never be the same after you make this quick dip recipe. It contains all the usual suspects—tomatoes, onions, and parsley—but adds in savory artichokes and kalamata olives. The tomatoes and onions pack plenty of vitamin C, and at only 175 calories per serving, you can enjoy this snack without spoiling your supper.

Sesame-Herb Pita Crisps

These bite-size nibbles make a savory pre-dinner snack. Whole-wheat pitas sneak in a bit of fiber, while the topping of pistachios, sesame seeds, and herbs provides hearty-healthy fats. Enjoy on their own, or make this Feta Peppercorn Spread for a more substantial nosh.

