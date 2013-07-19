11 Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Hot day? Treat yourself to one of these refreshing (and healthier) homemade ice cream recipes.

More
Health.com
July 19, 2013
1 of 12 Oxmoor House; Victor Prado; Health(2)

Ice cream recipes

Hot summer days have met their match with these easy-to-make ice cream recipes. Rather than reaching for sugar-laden treats from a carton or ice cream truck, these healthier homemade "nice" cream recipes contain better-for-you ingredients such as fresh fruit, maple syrup, coconut sugar, and low-fat dairy. The result? Refreshing, satisfying frozen treats that won't give you a sugar spike, but still let you indulge in classic summer desserts such as Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream, Blueberry-Banana Ice Cream, and even Avocado Ice Cream that's completely dairy-free (yes, really!). Here, 11 healthier "nice" cream recipes we love.

Advertisement
2 of 12

Boozy Rum Raisin Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Boozy Rum Raisin Ice Cream

This delicious nice cream is completely dairy-free, has no refined sugar, and is sweetened with nutrient-rich dates and a little bit of maple syrup. The result? A "nice" cream recipe with subtle sweetness and plenty of flavor.

Ingredients: Raisins, rum, raw cashews, full-fat coconut milk, coconut oil, maple syrup, pitted dates, vanilla extract, salt

3 of 12

dairy-free-avocado-ice-cream-recipe-video

Try this recipe: Dairy-Free Avocado Ice Cream

Yes, you can make ice cream with avocados! This recipe is completely dairy free, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, and has no refined sugar (instead, it calls for maple syrup and ripe bananas to deliver subtle sweetness). Plus, it has an incredible creamy texture and is packed with good fats and fiber.

Ingredients: Large ripe bananas, coconut cream, avocados, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, bourbon, lime juice, pinch of sea salt, unsweetened coconut

Advertisement
4 of 12 Victor Prado

Banana and Raw Cacao Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Banana and Raw Cacao Ice Cream

This 'nice' cream recipe is completely dairy- and gluten-free. Tip: Whenever you have a very ripe banana, peel it, slice it, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze in a ziplock bag: use in recipes like thiso ne for up to six months.

Ingredients: Bananas, raw cacao powder, almond milk, maple syrup, pomegranate seeds, cacao nibs

Calories: 244

Advertisement
5 of 12 Iain Bagwell; Styling: Mindi Shapiro

Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Cherry-Vanilla Buttermilk Ice Cream

This low-calorie buttermilk ice cream recipe is easy to make and packed with flavor. Bonus: Research shows cherries’ anti-inflammatory properties may help ease muscle soreness.

Ingredients: Cherries, maple syrup, vanilla bean, buttermilk, coconut sugar, kosher salt

Calories: 174

Advertisement
6 of 12 Victor Prado

Blueberry-Banana Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Blueberry-Banana Ice Cream

Don't have blueberries on hand? This delicious low-calorie ice cream recipe works with other berries, too. Besides blueberries, you can also swap in 1 cup of raspberries or strawberries.

Ingredients: Ripe bananas, light agave nectar, unsweetened almond milk, frozen blueberries

Calories: 129

Advertisement
7 of 12 Beth Lipton

Banana Cinnamon Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Banana-Cinnamon Ice Cream

This four-ingredient "nice cream" is made with bananas, which deliver potassium, prebiotics, resistant starch, and fiber. Cinnamon adds flavor, natural sweetness, and plenty of antioxidants. Bonus: it requires no cooking whatsoever. Make with unsweetened almond milk to make the recipe dairy-free.

Ingredients: Ripe bananas, milk of choice, cinnamon, vanilla extract, pinch of salt

Advertisement
8 of 12 Oxmoor House

Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream

Five simple ingredients never tasted so good! Combining fresh lemon juice with sugar adds just enough citrus flavor without making the dessert too tart. The recipe uses fat-free buttermilk mixed with whole milk to get a creamy texture, without all the added fat. Though this frozen treat is kid-friendly, the hardest part is waiting the hour for it to freeze.

Ingredients: Sugar, lemon juice, half-and-half, whole milk, fat-free buttermilk

Calories: 130

Advertisement
9 of 12

Banana Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Banana Ice Cream

This three-ingredient homemade ice cream is easier to make than you ever imagined. More importantly, it's low in sugar and calories, and high in omega-3s, fiber, and resistant starch, a healthy carb that boosts metabolism and burns fat. Top with chopped walnuts for heart-healthy crunch.

Ingredients: Banana, 1% low-fat milk, chopped walnuts

Calories: 160

Advertisement
10 of 12

Peach Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Peach Ice Cream

This recipe combines two summer specialties: ice cream and fresh fruit. Using calorie-free sweetener and fat-free milk cuts calories, without cutting any of the sweet taste. Plus, the almond extract adds a nutty flavor that goes perfectly with the tangy peaches. It's great served alone, or with an almond biscotti.

Ingredients: Fat-free evaporated milk, fat-free milk, calorie-free sweetener, egg substitute, almond extract, chopped fresh or frozen peaches

Calories: 58

Advertisement
11 of 12

Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

Try this recipe: Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

This ice cream has all the flavors of classic Key lime pie—even the crust. The recipe calls for bottled Key lime juice for convenience, but you can also squeeze the juice from fresh Key limes if your supermarket carries them. Though it's more than 300 calories per serving, it cuts 150 calories off a small slice of Key lime pie and packs over 25% of your daily calcium.

Ingredients: 2% reduced-fat milk, bottled Key lime juice (such as Nellie and Joe's), whipping cream, pinch of salt, fat-free sweetened condensed milk, graham crackers, Key lime wedges

Calories: 317

Advertisement
12 of 12

Warm Oranges in Sake Cream With Sesame Brittle

Try this recipe: Warm Oranges in Sake Cream With Sesame Brittle

This gourmet dessert will impress your friends both in taste and appearance. Sake lends sweetness to the cream, plus a subtle nutty top note that complements the brittle. The oranges bring vitamin C and the sesame seeds are a good source of iron and zinc. Though the ice cream is fat-free, the rich sake cream creates a completely sinful flavor.

Ingredients: Cooking spray, granulated sugar, water, sesame seeds, sake, butter, brown sugar, salt, heavy cream, orange sections, vanilla fat-free ice cream

Calories: 239

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up