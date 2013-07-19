11 Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Try this recipe: Key Lime Pie Ice Cream

This ice cream has all the flavors of classic Key lime pie—even the crust. The recipe calls for bottled Key lime juice for convenience, but you can also squeeze the juice from fresh Key limes if your supermarket carries them. Though it's more than 300 calories per serving, it cuts 150 calories off a small slice of Key lime pie and packs over 25% of your daily calcium.

Ingredients: 2% reduced-fat milk, bottled Key lime juice (such as Nellie and Joe's), whipping cream, pinch of salt, fat-free sweetened condensed milk, graham crackers, Key lime wedges

Calories: 317