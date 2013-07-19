11 Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Hot day? Treat yourself to one of these refreshing (and healthier) homemade ice cream recipes.
Health.com
July 19, 2013
Ice cream recipes
Hot summer days have met their match with these easy-to-make ice cream recipes. Rather than reaching for sugar-laden treats from a carton or ice cream truck, these healthier homemade "nice" cream recipes contain better-for-you ingredients such as fresh fruit, maple syrup, coconut sugar, and low-fat dairy. The result? Refreshing, satisfying frozen treats that won't give you a sugar spike, but still let you indulge in classic summer desserts such as Lemon-Buttermilk Ice Cream, Blueberry-Banana Ice Cream, and even Avocado Ice Cream that's completely dairy-free (yes, really!). Here, 11 healthier "nice" cream recipes we love.
This delicious nice cream is completely dairy-free, has no refined sugar, and is sweetened with nutrient-rich dates and a little bit of maple syrup. The result? A "nice" cream recipe with subtle sweetness and plenty of flavor.
Ingredients: Raisins, rum, raw cashews, full-fat coconut milk, coconut oil, maple syrup, pitted dates, vanilla extract, salt
Yes, you can make ice cream with avocados! This recipe is completely dairy free, packed with omega-3 fatty acids, and has no refined sugar (instead, it calls for maple syrup and ripe bananas to deliver subtle sweetness). Plus, it has an incredible creamy texture and is packed with good fats and fiber.
Ingredients: Large ripe bananas, coconut cream, avocados, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, bourbon, lime juice, pinch of sea salt, unsweetened coconut
This 'nice' cream recipe is completely dairy- and gluten-free.Tip: Whenever you have a very ripe banana, peel it, slice it, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze in a ziplock bag: use in recipes like thiso ne for up to six months.
Ingredients: Bananas, raw cacao powder, almond milk, maple syrup, pomegranate seeds, cacao nibs
This four-ingredient "nice cream" is made with bananas, which deliver potassium, prebiotics, resistant starch, and fiber. Cinnamon adds flavor, natural sweetness, and plenty of antioxidants. Bonus: it requires no cooking whatsoever. Make with unsweetened almond milk to make the recipe dairy-free.
Ingredients: Ripe bananas, milk of choice, cinnamon, vanilla extract, pinch of salt
Five simple ingredients never tasted so good! Combining fresh lemon juice with sugar adds just enough citrus flavor without making the dessert too tart. The recipe uses fat-free buttermilk mixed with whole milk to get a creamy texture, without all the added fat. Though this frozen treat is kid-friendly, the hardest part is waiting the hour for it to freeze.
This three-ingredient homemade ice cream is easier to make than you ever imagined. More importantly, it's low in sugar and calories, and high in omega-3s, fiber, and resistant starch, a healthy carb that boosts metabolism and burns fat. Top with chopped walnuts for heart-healthy crunch.
This recipe combines two summer specialties: ice cream and fresh fruit. Using calorie-free sweetener and fat-free milk cuts calories, without cutting any of the sweet taste. Plus, the almond extract adds a nutty flavor that goes perfectly with the tangy peaches. It's great served alone, or with an almond biscotti.
This ice cream has all the flavors of classic Key lime pie—even the crust. The recipe calls for bottled Key lime juice for convenience, but you can also squeeze the juice from fresh Key limes if your supermarket carries them. Though it's more than 300 calories per serving, it cuts 150 calories off a small slice of Key lime pie and packs over 25% of your daily calcium.
Ingredients: 2% reduced-fat milk, bottled Key lime juice (such as Nellie and Joe's), whipping cream, pinch of salt, fat-free sweetened condensed milk, graham crackers, Key lime wedges
This gourmet dessert will impress your friends both in taste and appearance. Sake lends sweetness to the cream, plus a subtle nutty top note that complements the brittle. The oranges bring vitamin C and the sesame seeds are a good source of iron and zinc. Though the ice cream is fat-free, the rich sake cream creates a completely sinful flavor.